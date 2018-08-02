HTML preprocessors can make writing HTML more powerful or convenient. For instance, Markdown is designed to be easier to write and read for text documents and you could write a loop in Pug.
<div class="container">
<div class="box">
<h1>jQuery Ripples Demo</h1>
<p><a href="http://sirxemic.github.io/jquery.ripples/">Website</a></p>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/85188/jquery.ripples-min.js"></script>
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Merienda');
body {
font-family: 'Merienda', cursive;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
height: 100vh;
background: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/85188/beach-heart.JPG) center center;
background-size: cover;
}
.box {
background: rgba(255,255,255,.7);
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
text-align: center;
}
a {
color: #0bd;
}
$('.container').ripples({
resolution: 400
});
