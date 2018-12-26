About External Resources

You can apply CSS to your Pen from any stylesheet on the web. Just put a URL to it here and we'll apply it, in the order you have them, before the CSS in the Pen itself.

If the stylesheet you link to has the file extension of a preprocessor, we'll attempt to process it before applying.

You can also link to another Pen here, and we'll pull the CSS from that Pen and include it. If it's using a matching preprocessor, we'll combine the code before preprocessing, so you can use the linked Pen as a true dependency.

Learn more